UP Polytechnic exam 2022 postponed

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic exam 2022 has been postponed. More details area available on the official website.

Secretary Technical and Vocation education, Alok Kumar made the announcement on Twitter. The UP Polytechnic new semester will begin online on January 22. The decision to postpone the exams were taken in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Polytechnic exams getting postponed for the time being. New semester online classes to begin from 22nd Jan. @UPGovt — ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) January 16, 2022

"Polytechnic exams are postponed for the time being. New semester online classes to begin from 22nd Jan, Alok Kumar said on Twitter. The new dates would be notified soon after taking into account the prevailing situation.

The students had launched an online campaign demanding that the exams be conducted online. On Saturday the top trend on Twitter was #upbteexamsonline was the top trend.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 15:03 [IST]