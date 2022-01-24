UP Polls: News opportunities have been created says PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark of development in every field in the last five years and asserted that the multi-dimensional development of the state will continue to play a leading role in 'new India'.

    Tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's message to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh's 73rd foundation day, PM Modi also said new opportunities have been created in the state.

    "Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark of development in every field in the last five years. Due to this, while life of the people of the state has been made easier, new opportunities have also been created," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "I am sure that the multi-dimensional development of Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in new India" he said.

    Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

    Monday, January 24, 2022, 16:08 [IST]
    X