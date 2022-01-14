YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP polls: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries for not getting ticket in viral video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 14: Getting a ticket to contest elections from a leading party is as tough as contesting in elections. Not individual charisma alone, but many other factors will come to play including the financial power of the aspiring candidate.

    This has often led to disappointment to aspiring candidates and here is one such case where a candidate has cried in front of media after failing to get ticket to contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

    UP polls: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries for not getting ticket in viral video

    BSP worker Arshad Rana has bitterly cried claiming that he was promised a ticket in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh election only to be denied the ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the polls. The video of him bursting into tears have gone viral.

    Arshad Rana claims that he has been working for the party for the last 24 years and was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls). But the Mayawati-led party has denied him a ticket.

    Rana claims that he is trying to get in touch with the party members, but has not got a proper response on why BSP overlooked his candidature.

    The aspiring MLA candidate alleges that BSP had demanded Rs 50 lakh from him for the ticket and he had given Rs 4.5 lakh to the party. He has threatened to self immolate if he does not get justice.

    As per a report on opindia, his wife had contested panchayat election on a BSP ticket.

    However, the party has chosen Sayeduzzaman as the candidate to contest from the said seat.

    On the other hand, Rana has lodged a formal complaint against a BSP official in this regard.

    More BSP News  

    Read more about:

    bsp up election 2022 politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X