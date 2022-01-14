UP polls: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries for not getting ticket in viral video

BSP to fight solo in UP, Uttarakhand, no tie-up with Owaisi's AIMIM, says Mayawati

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 14: Getting a ticket to contest elections from a leading party is as tough as contesting in elections. Not individual charisma alone, but many other factors will come to play including the financial power of the aspiring candidate.

This has often led to disappointment to aspiring candidates and here is one such case where a candidate has cried in front of media after failing to get ticket to contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

BSP worker Arshad Rana has bitterly cried claiming that he was promised a ticket in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh election only to be denied the ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the polls. The video of him bursting into tears have gone viral.

Arshad Rana claims that he has been working for the party for the last 24 years and was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls). But the Mayawati-led party has denied him a ticket.

Rana claims that he is trying to get in touch with the party members, but has not got a proper response on why BSP overlooked his candidature.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP election only to be denied ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the upcoming polls pic.twitter.com/DMe8mDHk2J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

The aspiring MLA candidate alleges that BSP had demanded Rs 50 lakh from him for the ticket and he had given Rs 4.5 lakh to the party. He has threatened to self immolate if he does not get justice.

As per a report on opindia, his wife had contested panchayat election on a BSP ticket.

However, the party has chosen Sayeduzzaman as the candidate to contest from the said seat.

On the other hand, Rana has lodged a formal complaint against a BSP official in this regard.