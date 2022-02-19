Up polls: BJP shifts focus heavily on women voters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The BJP has turned its focus on the women voters in Uttar Pradesh which has completed two phases of polling. The party has brought in many prominent faces from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra for its campaign.

It may be recalled that the first two phases witnessed an increase in voting percentage and a large number of women came out to vote. This is one of the main reasons that all political parties are making a forceful pitch to rope in prominent faces to reach out to the women voters.

Three of the seven co-in charges in UP are women. The party has also launched the kamal kitty club to attract women voters. This is on the lines of the kitty party. Further many women have been fielded for door-to-door campaigning.