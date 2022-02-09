Goa polls: All political parties except BJP have become 'family parties', says J P Nadda

UP polls: BJP alleges cow dung thrown at convoy

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Feb 09: BJP candidate and MLA Sahendra Ramala's convoy was allegedly attacked in Baghpat's Chhaprauli on Tuesday.

Cow dung was thrown on the convoy, which was also pelted with stones, BJP workers alleged, according to news agency PTI.

BJP leaders said a procession was being taken out in support of the BJP candidate when cow dung and cow dung cakes were thrown at the vehicles.

It was alleged that the convoy was pelted with stones and when it reached near the RLD office, party workers protested against them by waving flags, leading to an argument between the two sides.

The matter was brought under control by police who rushed to the spot.

SHO Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident but said he has not yet received a detailed report of it.

On the basis of the photography done by police, the culprits will be identified and strict action will be taken against them, the SHO added.

(PTI)

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 9:37 [IST]