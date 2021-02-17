UP Police Recruitment notification 2021: Preparations underway, formal announcement soon

Heavy deployment of cops at DND ahead of Cong visit to Hathras

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: The UP Police Recruitment notification 2021 will be released soon. Once released the same will be available on the official website.

The recruitment is being held to fill up 9,400 vacancies for the post of sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police.

The Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has already started preparing the notification and a formal announcement will be made by the government in a few days.

Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) are also the other vacancies, which would be mentioned in the UP Police Recruitment notification 2021.