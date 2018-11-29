UP Police Constable 2018 Results date: Check here

New Delhi, Nov 29: The UP Police Constable 2018 Results will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The results are most likely to be declared next week. Reports suggest that the results would be declared in the first week of December 2018.

Candidates who qualify the examination, have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in the first week of December 2018. Therefore, it is expected that the results would be declared in the first week of December or anytime during this week.

For clearing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a male candidate has to run 4.8 kms in 25 minutes while a female candidate should complete the 2.4 kms distance in 14 minutes. More details relating to this are available here: http://uppbpb.gov.in/notice/vig2_26.11.18.1900.pdf.