UP: Over 10 cars collide on Lucknow-Agra expressway due to fog

In yet another road accident due to low visibility, over ten cars crashed into each other on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the early hours on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Bangarmau in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the fog has affected railway services in northern India. At least 18 trains were cancelled, 28 were delayed and three were rescheduled due to fog in several parts.

Earlier in the month of November, a major collision happened where 18 cars rammed into each other due to dense fog. The accident took place on November 8 on the Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway due to low visibility.

OneIndia News