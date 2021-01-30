YouTube
    UP: Over 1.71 lakh workers vaccinated on Friday

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 30: Over 1.71 lakh health workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, meeting 66.4 per cent of the target.

    According to an official report updated at 8.30pm, as many as 1,71,198 health workers were inoculated in 2,305 sessions at vaccination centres across the state, meeting 66.4 per cent of the target of 2,57,781.

    UP: Over 1.71 lakh workers vaccinated on Friday

    The vaccination rate was about 64.8 per cent in the last round, when 1,00,676 health workers were vaccinated against a target of 1,55,311.

    COVID-19 vaccination of frontline workers from first week of February: Centre

    With this, the total number of health workers to get the vaccine against the coronavirus in UP crossed 2.71 lakh.

    The state has 9.06 lakh health workers, including 2.34 lakh in the private sector.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that all health workers are vaccinated by February 5.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 10:10 [IST]
