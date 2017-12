Lucknow, Dec 25: Om Prakash Rajbhar, a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday revealed why politicians make a "murga" (fool) out of voters after elections.

The president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the BJP in the state, told the audience at a public meeting in Balrampur that since voters take bribes in the form of chicken and alcohol during elections, thus politicians take advantage of the situation and make a fool out of people.

"If politicians bribe people with baati-chokha (a traditional and rustic food), it does not ensure votes. But if voters are wooed by alcohol and chicken, politicians are sure to get votes. All poor cast their votes after drinking alcohol and eating chicken. And those who are elected and go to Delhi and Lucknow for five years, they make murga (fool) out of voters

"Baati-chokha kaccha vote, daaru murga pakka vote. Saare garib daaru peete ho, murga khaake vote dete ho aur ye Delhi, Lucknow jaane waale neta 5 saal tujhe murga banake ghumate hain," the UP minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The UP minister for welfare of backward classes and empowerment of handicapped is said to be miffed with chief minister Yogi. Reports stated that recently Rajbhar had threatened to end his party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP.

Thus his remarks alleging that politicians make a fool out of voters did not surprise many. Political observers say the latest comments by the UP minister are targeted against the Yogi government.

In October, Rajbhar hogged the limelight after a car belonging to his convoy allegedly ran over a five-year-old boy in Gonda district of the state. The boy died on the spot. But neither the minister not any of his colleagues stopped to check the condition of the boy in the alleged hit and run case.

OneIndia News