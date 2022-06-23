SC to hear plea against demolition drive in UP tomorrow

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, time soon; Check full list of websites for UPMSP results

'Demolitions can only happen as per law', SC seeks replies of UP govt on demolition of houses

UP Board UPMSP 10th 12th Result 2022 soon: Direct link, how to check and more details

Jamiat ‘cherry-picked’ incidents: UP govt to SC over plea against demolition

After police encounter 6 accused of cow slaughter arrested in UP

UP: Man thrashed for kissing his wife while bathing in Ayodhya river

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 22: A man was thrashed by a group of people in an apparent instance of moral policing when he was bathing with his wife in the Saryu river in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have begun an investigation after a purported video of the incident went viral.

A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday.

The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet.

"However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them," the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said, "The matter is being probed."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 1:26 [IST]