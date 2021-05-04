UP lockdown extended: Full list of what is allowed, what is not

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends lockdown for a week, to continue till May 10

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, May 04: Uttar Pradesh announced that it would extended the COVID-19 induced curfew in the state by another 48 hours.

Amidst the rising number of cases, it was decided that the curfew that was to end on May 4 would now be extended until May 6 7 am. Here is a complete list of what is open and what is not.

Has the coronavirus induced curfew been extended in UP?

Yes, the curfew meant to end on May 4 has been extended till May 6 7 am

Will shops and establishment be open?

No, it will remain closed until Thursday 7 am

Will essential services be allowed?

Yes

Can I vaccinate myself?

Yes, there are no restrictions

Will private and public offices remain open?

No

Will pharmacies and hospitals remain open?

Yes

Will religious gatherings, political and sports activities be allowed?

No

Will malls and cinema halls remain open?

No

Will restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms remain open?

No

Will educational institutes remain open?

No