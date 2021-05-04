UP lockdown extended: Full list of what is allowed, what is not
Lucknow, May 04: Uttar Pradesh announced that it would extended the COVID-19 induced curfew in the state by another 48 hours.
Amidst the rising number of cases, it was decided that the curfew that was to end on May 4 would now be extended until May 6 7 am. Here is a complete list of what is open and what is not.
Will be forced to consider total lockdown if people don't follow curbs: Punjab CM
Has the coronavirus induced curfew been extended in UP?
Yes, the curfew meant to end on May 4 has been extended till May 6 7 am
Will shops and establishment be open?
No, it will remain closed until Thursday 7 am
Will essential services be allowed?
Yes
Can I vaccinate myself?
Yes, there are no restrictions
Will private and public offices remain open?
No
Will pharmacies and hospitals remain open?
Yes
Will religious gatherings, political and sports activities be allowed?
No
Will malls and cinema halls remain open?
No
Will restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms remain open?
No
Will educational institutes remain open?
No