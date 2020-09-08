UP lifts weekend curbs on markets

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Sep 8: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a review meeting that markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

He said except containment zones, hotels and restaurants should be made operational in all areas and it should be ensured that all safety measures are followed.

The chief minister asked officials to take measures for the protection of health workers from the infection. At the meeting, the CM also directed to speed up development work at seven cities under the Smart City Project and asked officials for a regular monitoring.