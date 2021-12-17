UP elections: Shah to hold Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao”rally

Yogi Adityanath didn't take dip in Ganga as he knows rivers are not clean: Akhilesh

New Delhi, Dec 17: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will hold a "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao" (make government, get rights) rally today in Lucknow ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The rally which is organised by the BJP and Nishad Party will be held at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow. Besides Shah, UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanathand state BJP chief, Swatantra Dev Singh will also be present at the rally.

The Deputy CMs of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will also present at the rally.

Shah will also inaugurate 23 new branches of UP Cooperative Banks and will dedicate 29 godowns of the UP State Warehousing Corporation. In the evening, Shah will take part in the inauguration of the National Convention of Sahara Bharati.

He would also attend the Nishad Jan Sabha after the BJP formally announced an alliance with the Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal) party led by Sanjay Nishad in September.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 8:42 [IST]