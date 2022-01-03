YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP elections: BJP to seek suggestions on manifesto

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 03: BJP leaders will interact with the people from Monday seeking their suggestions to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, PTI reported.

    Uttar Pradesh BJP's co-media in-charge Abhay Singh said the party's public representatives, including the MPs and MLAs, are already taking suggestions of the public for preparing the 'sankalp patra'.

    UP elections: BJP to seek suggestions on manifesto

    From January 3, members of the party's 'Ghoshna Patra Nirman Samiti' will interact with various sections of the society seeking their counsel, he said.

    On January 3, Rajya Sabha MP Seema Dwivedi will interact with labourers, academicians and advocates of Allahabad. State minister Atul Garg will seek the suggestions of labourers and people in the tourism sector and footwear industry in Agra.

    On Tuesday, Pushkar Mishra will be seeking suggestions from businessmen, the film industry and traders while MP Rajesh Verma will be in Saharanpur interacting with woodcraft workers. Rajya Sabha MP Vijaypal Tomar will hold conversations with farmers and brass industrialists.

    The interaction programme will be held till January 7.

    Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, state BJP vice-president and MLC Arvind Kumar Sharma, MPs Kanta Kardam and Rita Bahuguna Joshi will also hold similar programmes.

    On December 15, the BJP had launched a campaign to gather feedback to be included in the party's 'Sankalp Patra. Under this, boxes were kept at 30,000 places in the state.

    (PTI)

    Yogi Adityanath
    Know all about
    Yogi Adityanath

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 manifesto bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 12:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X