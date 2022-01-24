YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP elections: BJP candidate charged for inflammatory speech

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The BJP's Miranpur candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls has been charged for allegedly giving an inflammatory speech at an election meeting and violating EC guidelines on physical campaigning, police said on Monday.

    UP elections: BJP candidate charged for inflammatory speech

    Pershant Gujjar and his 40 supporters have also been charged for holding the meeting without permission on Sunday, Kakroli Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Sharma said.

    He said that the meeting took place despite the Election Commission (EC) banning all kinds of physical poll public meetings and rallies in view of the Covid situation. Gujjar, in a video clip, is heard appealing to people in Chorawala village to support him in the elections as the BJP is of Hindus and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) is a Muslims' party.

    Sharma said Gujjar and his supporters were charged after investigation of the video, which has gone viral on social media.

    The election meeting, which Gujjar is addressing, was organised without the permission of district authorities and in violation of EC guidelines, he said.

    Gujjar and his 40 supporters have been charged under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the the Representation of the People Act, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, Sharma said.

    The SHO said that they also face Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 and 270 which pertain to malignantly, unlawfully or negligently doing any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life.

    The other IPC sections imposed are 505(2) (whoever commits an offence in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) and 171 (offence related to not belonging to a certain class of public servants, wears any garb or carries any token resembling any garb or token used by that class of public servants), the Sharma said.

    The Miranpur assembly constituency goes to polls on February 10 in the first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X