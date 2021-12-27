UP Elections 2022: Staring at defeat, BJP trying to postpone polls: Yechury

YouTube
    Guwahati, Dec 26: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has accused the BJP of trying to delay the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections fearing defeat. His comments come after Allahabad Court urged the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the polls and stop rallies to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

    Speaking at a programme to mark the birth centenary celebration of the eminent communist leader of Assam Nandeswar Talukar, Yechury questioned, "Was COVID-19 not there when the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor was being inaugurated?" However, the CPI(M) leader did not explain how the High Court request tantamounted to the ruling BJP seeking to postpone the polls.
    "
    The fact of the matter is that the BJP is afraid that it will lose in UP and it doesn't want to face it," he added. He further accused the BJP of targeting opponents using government agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) for "settling political scores" and claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is using ED to corner its political opponent and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

    "Akhilesh Yadav is gaining support (from people) and hence, his local leaders are facing ED raids," he said.

    The Allahabad High Court had requested the Election Commission recently to postpone the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 by month or two. "If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave. Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai, Justice Shekhar Yadav said. The observations were made after pointing out that the court was regularly crowded as scores of cases were listed daily and social distancing was not being followed.

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India will convene a meeting on Monday with senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare including Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation for upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

    up election 2022 sitaram yechury

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 9:27 [IST]
    X