UP elections 2022: PM Modi to hold virtual meet with BJP workers

New Delhi, Jan 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers virtually in the poll bound state of Uttar Pradesh. The interaction would take place with workers of the BJP's Varanasi unit.

The interaction would be virtual as the Election Commission of India has suspended all physical rallies until January 22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. This would be the PM's first interaction after the ECI announced the dates for the elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states.

During the meeting, the PM would tell the workers to tell the people about the welfare schemes implemented by the BJP both in the State as well by the Centre. While opinion polls have suggested that the BJP would retain power in the state, the fight by the main opponent, Samajwadi Party is expected to be a tough one. The BJP has been hit by a string of resignations off late.

Last week the party had released a list of 57 candidates for the 58 seats in the first phase and 48 out of 55 for the second phase. A decision on the remaining 8 candidates would be taken in the meeting to be held today.

The BJP has held three marathon meetings to strategise for the crucial elections. While many opinion polls have suggested that the BJP would form the government, they also said that the fight would be a tough one for the party.

The party has in the past couple of days been hit by a series of resignations. Several ministers have left the party and joined the Samajwadi Party. The elections in UP will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

