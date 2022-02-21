I come to Manipur with humility, BJP-RSS with a sense of superiority: Rahul Gandhi

UP Election 2022: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over inflation, unemployment

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 21: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday launched an all-out-attack at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over inflation and unemployment.

Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Youth study and prepare for jobs but BJP govt made you sit at home. 12 lakh govt jobs vacant but you've not been given jobs. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their household," said Sonia Gandhi.

"During lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi govt acted irresponsibly and turned their faces away from you and closed their eyes, despite your pain. Govt didn't provide you with any relief," she added.

"These polls are important for you as for 5 years you saw a govt that did nothing except create differences among you. Farmers grow crops with a lot of hard work. You neither got paid nor received fertilisers, not even irrigation facilities," she further added.

Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Know all about Sonia Gandhi