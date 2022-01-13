UP Election 2022: Another BJP MLA Vinay Shakya resigns, likely to join SP

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Jan 13: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Vinay Shakya has has resigned from the party, he would go with Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the council of ministers.

The Bidhuna MLA's daughter Riya on Tuesday alleged that her father has become untraceable after her uncle Devesh Shakya and grandmother took him to Lucknow.

Riya raised the alarm on a viral video while also demanding from the Uttar Pradesh government to trace her father.

In the video, Riya is heard saying that her father cannot talk clearly after suffering a brain stroke in 2018 and his whereabouts or condition are not known after he was taken away.

"On May 1, 2018, my father had a brain stroke and he was admitted to the SGPGI in Lucknow. He cannot talk clearly and after the operation, his condition has not been good," she said.

"We are working for the BJP in the area as elections are near. I demand from the government to find out my father and our family members should be given a chance to meet him," she added in the video.

Maurya, who joined the BJP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), resigned from his post on Tuesday, accusing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's government of neglecting Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small-medium sized traders.

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 14:03 [IST]