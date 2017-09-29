UP DGP Sulkhan Singh gets three-month extension

Senior IPS officer Sulkhan Singh was on Friday given a three-month extension as the chief of Uttar Pradesh police.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for three months beyond the date of his superannuation, i.e. September 30, 2017, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

He will be the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police till December 2017. Singh is a 1980 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday sent a proposal to extend DGP Sulkhan Singh's tenure by 3 months. Singh is set to retire by this month end.

Sulkhan Singh replaced Javeed Ahmed as the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh on April 21.

The IPS has served in various key positions for Uttar Pradesh Police, including as the Director General of Training Directorate, Additional Director General (ADG) (Police Headquarters) in Allahabad, Additional Director General/Inspector General/Secretary (ADG/IG) in Department of Prison administration and reform of Uttar Pradesh Government, Inspector General (IG) of Lucknow Zone, Deputy Inspector General of Lucknow, Allahabad and Mirzapur ranges, and as District Senior Senior Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police (SSP/SP) of Agra, Allahabad, Saharanpur, and Rampur districts.

