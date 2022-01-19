UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Aparna Yadav into BJP fold

UP assembly polls will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent'; BJP will win: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in the BJP family.

"Welcome Aparna ji into the BJP family," he tweeted and also posted a picture. Earlier in the day, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in Delhi, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment and employment.