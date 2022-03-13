After big UP win, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, other BJP leaders in Delhi today

Opposition parties fighting for second position in UP, No change in SP since 2017: Adityanath

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Delhi today in his first visit to the national capital after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the state assembly polls. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 pm. The discussion over the formation of a new cabinet is likely to take place.

CM Yogi is also scheduled to meet Vice President M Venkaiah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary of BJP BL Santosh.

Set to take oath as chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to government formation besides being a formal exercise as this is his first visit to the capital after the results were declared on Thursday. He is likely to be here for two days, sources said.

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel and handed over his resignation as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after BJP scripted historic win in the state Assembly election. Yogi Adityanath submitted his resigation as his term came to an end, paving the way for the process of installation of the new government.

The governor accepted Adityanath's resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker chief minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made, according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies won another 18 seats. Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid.