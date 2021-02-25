UP: Set on fire after failed gangrape attempt, says college student who was found naked with severe burns

UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition for creating ruckus during Governor's address

Lucknow, Feb 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday criticised the opposition for its behaviour during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature last week, saying it does not augur well for democracy.

Opposition parties had raised slogans and staged a walkout during the Governor's address in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the first day of the Budget session on Thursday last. While wrapping up the discussion on the governor's address, Adityanath said, "Such behaviour does not augur well for democracy. Nor will it do any good to any party".

"Their behaviour during the address of governor will not strengthen democracy. We have to shun bad practices and adopt good ones. But there are those who work contrary to this, leave good practices and adopt bad traditions and try to do more bad," the chief minister said in the Legislative Council.

"Their behaviour against a governor, who also happens to be a woman, is not good. But it is there in history and the state guest house episode is an example of their behaviour.

"It's a misconception that one who shouts and creates ruckus while raising an issue is considered good. People do not consider it as good. In public life, we should set an example for people to follow," the chief minister said.

"Continuing the bad tradition will do no good to any party or people. But it is a matter of habit which refuses to change," he said.

Adityanath's reference to the state guest house incident dates back to June 2, 1995, when SP lawmakers and supporters created a ruckus at the venue where BSP leader Mayawati was meeting her legislators purportedly to pull the plug on the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led coalition government.