UP Civic Polls result 2017: Time to test Adityanath govt’s performance

The counting of votes for UP civic polls 2017 will take place today. The district administration has designated four locations across Ghaziabad in which vote counting for different municipalities will take place.

The three-phase civic polls in Uttar Pradesh from November 22 will provide a veritable ground to all political parties to test the turbulent waters ahead of the general elections in 2019. And they are not leaving anything to chance.

At stake is the Bharatiya Janata Party's desire to retain its popular hold on the northern state that had sent 73 MPs to the Lok Sabha and opposition's desperation to revive from its moribund stage and checkmate the saffron outfit's easy return to power in the assembly elections with a massive mandate.

These civic polls are considered a test for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Meanwhile, an exit poll by ABP News-C Voter predicted an easy win for the saffron party with flying colours in the UP civic elections, according to the

The exit poll for the 16 municipal corporations, where elections took place in three phases, predict that the saffron party will win in 15 out of 16 cities. Since demonetisation of last year, no party in UP has been able to beat BJPin local body elections on the issue in Uttar Pradesh. It seems the trend will continue.

The voting for 16 nagar nigam (Municipal Corporation), 118 nagar palika parishad (Municipal Council) and 438 nagar panchayat bodies had taken place in three phases on November 22, November 26 and November 29.

A total of 3.32 crore voters from all 75 districts exercised their franchise at 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations in the state during these elections.

52.59 per cent voting was recorded during the first phase of polling on November 22 while 49.3 per cent polling was recorded during the second phase of voting on November 26. 53 per cent polling was recorded during the third and final phase of polling on November 29.

The average polling percentage for all three phases stands at 52.5 percent.

An elaborate security arrangements have been made at all four centers where vote counting will take place to ensure law and order is under control.

OneIndia News