UP civic polls 2017: Voting for second phase begins

The voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Local Elections 2017 in 25 districts, including Varanasi from where Narendra Modi is a member of Lok Sabha, began on Sunday at 8am amid tight security arrangements.

Over 52 per cent voting was recorded in the first phase on November 22 which covered 24 districts.

Besides Varanasi, the districts going to polls in the second phase are Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.

Polling for the third and final phase covering 26 districts will take place on November 29. Counting of votes for all the three phases will be on December 1 and results will be declared the same day.

As many as 1.29 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the second phase of the three-tier civic polls.

OneIndia News