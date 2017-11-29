UP civic polls 2017: Voting begins for third phase in 26 districts

The third and final phase of Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 is being held today, on November 29. The polling began at 8 am and will continue until 5 pm.

The second phase of the ongoing civic polls in Uttar Pradesh was held on November 26, while the first phase on November 22. The second phase witnessed an average turnout of 48.65 per cent, while voter turnout in the first phase was 52.77 per cent.

The polling will be held in 26 districts across the state with 3599 polling booths and 10817 polling stations. A total of 9,405,122 voters are expected to vote today.

The counting of the votes will be held on December 1 and the results will also be announced on the same day.

OneIndia News