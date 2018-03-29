UP Board Result 2018 date: Check on this day for Class 10, 12

The UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10 and 12 will be declared soon. Once declared it could be found on the official website and the one mentioned below.

Sources from the UP board say that the tentative date for the UP Board Results for classes 10 and 12 is April 15 2018. The Evaluation of answer sheets began on 17th of March 2018. Number of examiners: 1.46 lakhs

Number of students who appeared for class 10th: 36,55,691. Number of students who appeared for class 12th: 29,81,327. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net/up/.

How to check UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10, 12:

Go to examresults.net/up/

Click on Class 10 or 12 results

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

