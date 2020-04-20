UP becomes 7th state with 1,000 plus coronavirus cases: Here are the others

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: Uttar Pradesh became the 7th state in the country in which 1,000 plus cases of coronavirus have been reported. India reported 1,553 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

The tally in the country now stands at 17,265 of which 14,175 are active cases. 2,547 people have been discharged and there have been 543 fatalities. Here is a list of the number of cases the states are reporting.

List of states that have reported 1,000 plus VOCID-19 cases:

Maharashtra: 4,203 active cases, 223 deaths

Delhi: 2,003 cases, 45 deaths

Gujarat: 1,743 cases, 63 deaths

Rajasthan: 1,478 cases, 14 deaths

Tamil Nadu: 1,477 cases, 15 deaths

Madhya Pradesh: 1,407 cases, 70 deaths

Uttar Pradesh: 1,084 cases, 17 deaths