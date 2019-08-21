UP 23 MLAs take oath in first Yogi's cabinet reshuffle

Lucknow, Aug 21: The first reshuffle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath's cabinet the swearing in ceremony has began 23 MLAs take oath as ministers in UP Government, 6 of them as Cabinet Ministers in the first Cabinet reshuffle of the present Government, at the Gandhi auditorium premises. The reshuffle will fill the slots that have fallen vacant in the last few months, especially after some ministers entered the portals of Lok Sabha.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle after Yogi Adityanath took charge in the state in March 2017, heading a 47-member ministry.

Three of the 47 ministers are Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Satyadev Pachauri and S P Singh Baghel who were elected to the Lok Sabha in May. Another minister, O P Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, was sacked for causing embarrassment to the BJP-led government.

23 MLAs take oath as ministers in Uttar Pradesh Government, 6 of them as Cabinet Ministers, in the first Cabinet reshuffle of the present Government pic.twitter.com/IaUqWyt7oc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2019

The maximum strength of the council of ministers can be 15 per cent of the assembly's total strength.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats and hence, the state can have a maximum of 61 ministers, including the chief minister, a BJP leader said.

There had been speculation over the reshuffle during the past few days.

The chief minister called on Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday, a day after he met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering talk of a possible reshuffle any day.