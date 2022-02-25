YouTube
    UNSC draft resolution condemns Russia, asks for immediate cessation of force

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The draft resolution of the United Nations Security Council has condemned Russia while asking it to withdraw forces from Ukraine.

    The draft resolution shall be put to vote today in New York. It reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine and also added that the Russian aggression is a breach of international peace and security.

    "The Russian Federation shall immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," the draft resolution also reads.

    Further it calls for immediate cessation of use of force by Russia against Ukraine. The draft resolution also asks Russia to refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any UN member state.

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:06 [IST]
