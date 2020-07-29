Unlock 3.0: What will reopen, what will remain closed

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 29: The nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines were on Wednesday issued by the government, opening up more activities outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

What is allowed to reopen:

Yoga institutes

Gymnasiums

Night curfew removed

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission

What remains prohibited:

Metro rail services

Cinema halls

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars

Auditoriums

Assembly halls and similar places.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.