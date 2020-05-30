Unlock 1.0: Centre allows reopening of religious places from June 8

New Delhi, May 30: All religious places across the country can reopen from June 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday, adding that reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside the containment zones will be done in a phased manner. The fifth phase of the lockdown will commence from June 1.

Hotels and restaurants will also be allowed from June 8 but cinemas, schools and international flights will be reopened only after an assessment, the home ministry said in new guidelines on Saturday ordering phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones.

Night curfew timings in lockdown5 will be changed to 9 pm-5 am from the existing 7 pm-7 am.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states. But states can decide whether to regulate movement based on their assessment.

While earlier this week, Karnataka said that it will allow opening of all religious places from June 1, albeit after approval from the Centre, on Friday, West Bengal became the first state to formally announce reopening of places of worship in the state, albeit with SOPs in place.