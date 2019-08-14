Unknown facts about 15 August, Independence Day

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 14: India and all Indians are all set to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday August 15 with a feeling of patriotic exhilaration. India, the nation with World's largest Democracy, indeed has a long history to tell about itself ever since independence till date. Here are some unknown facts relating to India's Independence day.

1. Do you know Indian flag was first hoisted on August 7, 1906 in Parsee Bagan Square (Green Park) in (now) Kolkata and not on Aug 15th 1947.

2. Do you know it was not Nehru but Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who won the Prime Ministry elections fair and square but since Nehru didn't want to play second in command to anyone and also that Gandhi had a soft spot for Nehru, Sardar Patel was pulled down.

3. Until 1973, Governors unfurled the flag in states on Independence day but in 1974, M. Karunanidhi took up the issue with then central government and became the first chief minister to hoist the flag on Independence Day.

4. Most stunning fact is India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru was featured in Vogue Magazine wearing his traditional coat and slowly his single breasted jacket became a Fashion trend in the West.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke a 26-year old tradition of not giving extempore speeches, which was established after Rajiv Gandhi called Independence Day, Republic Day in a speech.

6. Do you know the Indian National Anthem, drafted by Rabindranath Tagore was actually to pay homage to King George V! Well Yes! Astonishing, Right?

7. Do you know Mahatma Gandhi, the chief architect of the Independence, did not participate in the celebrations. Instead, did a fast for the entire day in Kolkata, witnessing the flames of communal violence in Bengal between the Muslims and Hindus.

8. Along with India some other countries also celebrate 15 August as their day of independence, such as South Korea, Bahrain, and the Republic of the Congo.

Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir may go after Independence Day

9. After freedom, Portugal played the game by altering their constitution and declared Goa as their state. But on December 19, 1961, Indian armed forces conquered Goa and appended it to India.

10. Our country got its name 'India' from the River Indus, a place which was a home to the country's first inhabitants.