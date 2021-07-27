Key challenges before Mamata as she gears up to helm anti-BJP front

Unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi July 27: Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.

Mamata Banerjee, who is in the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to give her state more coronavirus vaccines based on its population.

Responding to a question on opposition unity against the ruling NDA, she said it will take shape on its own. Asked whether she will lead the opposition parties, Banerjee said the country will lead the opposition unity.

She said the prime minister should convene an all-party meet on the Pegasus snooping row and decide on a Supreme Court-led probe. Banerjee would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday which she described as "chai pe charcha".

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma in the national capital. This is the first of her series of meetings with senior political leaders in the national capital after her assembly poll victory in Bengal.

Nath, after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, said he had come to congratulate Banerjee for her victory in the recent assembly elections.

"We have not discussed any strategy. That will be discussed by the leader of our party. We just discussed the current situation and the issue of rising prices," the Congress leader told reporters.

Nath said Banerjee's victory in the assembly polls has sent a message across the country. Later, Banerjee met Sharma. During the meeting, Sharma is reported to have told her that there cannot be a non-BJP front without the Congress as it is a national political party with a pan-India presence.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 18:03 [IST]