Union Minister SP Singh Baghel gets Z category after convoy attack

New Delhi, Feb 16: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in Mainpuri & BJP's candidate from Karhal Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh was provided Z category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He got the central government's armed security cover on February 11.

Baghel's convoy was "attacked by Samajwadi Party goons" in Mainpuri district's Karhal where he is pitted against Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that with this "attack" on the Union minister, who is also the BJP's candidate, the Samajwadi Party chief has "ensured his defeat".

The exact detail of the incident was not available. The Mainpuri Police, in a tweet, said the SHO of Karhal has been asked to take the required action.

"The attack on the convoy of Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, BJP candidate from Mainpuri's Karhal assembly constituency, by Samajwadi Party goons has shown the real character of the party.

He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav got Baghel and other BJP leaders attacked by "his pet goons" out of the fear of being defeated at his stronghold Karhal.

"With the attack, you have ensured your defeat. Is this the new Samajwadi Party? Will you get those contesting against you attacked?" he posed in another tweet.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also slammed the Samajwadi Party.

Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 13:35 [IST]