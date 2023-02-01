Union Budget 2023: Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech
New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her last budget ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections that lasted for nearly 1 hour 25 minutes.
This Budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous Budget, and the blueprint drawn for India@100. We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, in which the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens, especially our youth, women, farmers, OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
In the 75th year of our Independence, the world has recognised the Indian economy as a 'bright star'. Our current year's economic growth is estimated to be at 7 per cent. It is notable that this is the highest among all the major economies. This is in spite of the massive slowdown globally caused by Covid-19 and a war. The Indian economy is therefore on the right track, and despite a time of challenges, heading towards a bright future.
Today as Indians stands with their head held high, and the world appreciates India's achievements and successes, we are sure that elders who had fought for India's independence, will with joy, bless us our endeavors going forward.
Resilience amidst multiple crises
Our focus on wide-ranging reforms and sound policies, implemented through Sabka Prayas resulting in Jan Bhagidari and targeted support to those in need, helped us perform well in trying times. India's rising global profile is because of several accomplishments: unique world class digital public infrastructure, e.g., Aadhaar, Co-Win and UPI; Covid vaccination drive in unparalleled scale and speed; proactive role in frontier areas such as achieving the climate related goals, mission LiFE, and National Hydrogen Mission.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured that no one goes to bed hungry, with a scheme to supply free food grains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months. Continuing our commitment to ensure food and nutritional security, we are implementing, from 1st January 2023, a scheme to supply free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for the next one year, under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The entire expenditure of about 2 lakh crore will be borne by the Central Government.
G20 Presidency: Steering the global agenda through challenges
In these times of global challenges, the G20 Presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India's role in the world economic order. With the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we are steering an ambitious, people-centric agenda to address global challenges, and to facilitate sustainable economic development.
Achievements since 2014: Leaving no one behind
The government's efforts since 2014 have ensured for all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity. The per capita income has more than doubled to 1.97 lakh.
In these nine years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world. We have significantly improved our position as a well-governed and innovative country with a conducive environment for business as reflected in several global indices. We have made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals.
The economy has become a lot more formalised as reflected in the EPFO membership more than doubling to 27 crore, and 7,400 crore digital payments of 126 lakh crore through UPI in 2022.
The efficient implementation of many schemes, with universalisation of targeted benefits, has resulted in inclusive development. Some of the schemes are:
i.
11.7
crore
household
toilets
under
Swachh
Bharat
Mission,
ii. 9.6 crore LPG connections under Ujjawala,
iii. 220 crore Covid vaccination of 102 crore persons,
iv. 47.8 crore PM Jan Dhan bank accounts,
v. Insurance cover for 44.6 crore persons under PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, and
vi. Cash transfer of 2.2 lakh crore to over 11.4 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Vision for Amrit Kaal an empowered and inclusive economy
Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector. To achieve this, Jan Bhagidari through Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas is essential.
The economic agenda for achieving this vision focuses on three things: first, facilitating ample opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, to fulfil their aspirations; second, providing strong impetus to growth and job creation; and third, strengthening macro-economic stability.
To service these focus areas in our journey to India@100, we believe that the following four opportunities can be transformative during Amrit Kaal.
Economic Empowerment of Women: Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilizing rural women into 81 lakh Self Help Groups. We will enable these groups to reach the next stage of economic empowerment through formation of large producer enterprises or collectives with each having several thousand members and managed professionally. They will be helped with supply of raw materials and for better design, quality, branding and marketing of their products. Through supporting policies, they will be enabled to scale up their operations to serve the large consumer markets, as has been the case with several start-ups growing into 'Unicorns'.
PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman (PM VIKAS): For centuries, traditional artisans and craftspeople, who work with their hands using tools, have brought renown for India. They are generally referred to as Vishwakarma. The art and handicraft created by them represents the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. For the first time, a package of assistance for them has been conceptualized. The new scheme will enable them to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain. The components of the scheme will include not only financial support but also access to advanced skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques and efficient green technologies, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments, and social security. This will greatly benefit the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women and people belonging to the weaker sections.
Tourism: The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.
Green
Growth:
We
are
implementing
many
programmes
for
green
fuel,
green
energy,
green
farming,
green
mobility,
green
buildings,
and
green
equipment,
and
policies
for
efficient
use
of
energy
across
various
economic
sectors.
These
green
growth
efforts
help
in
reducing
carbon
intensity
of
the
economy
and
provides
for
large-scale
green
job
opportunities.
Priorities of this Budget
The
Budget
adopts
the
following
seven
priorities.
They
complement
each
other
and
act
as
the
'Saptarishi' guiding
us
through
the
Amrit
Kaal.
1) Inclusive Development
2) Reaching the Last Mile
3) Infrastructure and Investment
4) Unleashing the Potential
5) Green Growth
6) Youth Power
7) Financial Sector
Priority 1: Inclusive Development
The Government's philosophy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas has facilitated inclusive development covering in specific, farmers, women, youth, OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, divyangjan and economically weaker sections, and overall priority for the underprivileged (vanchiton ko variyata). There has also been a sustained focus on Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and the North-East. This Budget builds on those efforts.
Agriculture and Cooperation
Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open source, open standard and inter operable public good. This will enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for growth of agri-tech industry and start-ups.
Agriculture Accelerator Fund
An
Agriculture
Accelerator
Fund
will
be
set-up
to
encourage
agri-startups
by
young
entrepreneurs
in
rural
areas.
The
Fund
will
aim
at
bringing
innovative
and
affordable
solutions
for
challenges
faced
by
farmers.
It
will
also
bring
in
modern
technologies
to
transform
agricultural
practices,
increase
productivity
and
profitability.
Enhancing productivity of cotton crop
To enhance the productivity of extra-long staple cotton, we will adopt a cluster-based and value chain approach through Public Private Partnerships (PPP). This will mean collaboration between farmers, state and industry for input supplies, extension services, and market linkages.
Atmanirbhar Horticulture Clean Plant Program
We will launch an Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Program to boost availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high value horticultural crops at an outlay of 2,200 crore.
Global Hub for Millets: 'Shree Anna'
"India is at the forefront of popularizing Millets, whose consumption furthers nutrition, food security and welfare of farmers," said Hon'ble Prime Minister.
We are the largest producer and second largest exporter of 'Shree Anna' in the world. We grow several types of 'Shree Anna' such as jowar, ragi, bajra, kuttu, ramdana, kangni, kutki, kodo, cheena, and sama. These have a number of health benefits, and have been an integral part of our food for centuries. I acknowledge with pride the huge service done by small farmers in contributing to the health of fellow citizens by growing these 'Shree Anna'.
Now to make India a global hub for 'Shree Anna', the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level.
Agriculture Credit
The agriculture credit target will be increased to 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.
Fisheries
We will launch a new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with targeted investment of 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro & small enterprises, improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market.
Cooperation
For farmers, especially small and marginal farmers, and other marginalised sections, the government is promoting cooperative-based economic development model. A new Ministry of Cooperation was formed with a mandate to realise the vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'. To realise this vision, the government has already initiated computerisation of 63,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) with an investment of 2,516 crore. In consultation with all stakeholders and states, model bye-laws for PACS were formulated enabling them to become multipurpose PACS. A national cooperative database is being prepared for country-wide mapping of cooperative societies.
With this backdrop, we will implement a plan to set up massive decentralised storage capacity. This will help farmers store their produce and realize remunerative prices through sale at appropriate times. The government will also facilitate setting up of a large number of multipurpose cooperative societies, primary fishery societies and dairy cooperative societies in uncovered panchayats and villages in the next 5 years.
Health, Education and Skilling
One
hundred
and
fifty-seven
new
nursing
colleges
will
be
established
in
co-location
with
the
existing
157
medical
colleges
established
since
2014.
Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission
A Mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047 will be launched. It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas, and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.
Medical Research
Facilities in select ICMR Labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.
Pharma Innovation
A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through centers of excellence. We shall also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas.
Multidisciplinary courses for medical devices.
Dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices will be supported in existing institutions to ensure availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies, high-end manufacturing and research.
Teachers' Training
Teachers' training will be re-envisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, dipstick surveys, and ICT implementation. The District Institutes of Education and Training will be developed as vibrant institutes of excellence for this purpose.
National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents
A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set-up for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels, and device agnostic accessibility. States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.
Additionally, to build a culture of reading, and to make up for pandemic-time learning loss, the National Book Trust, Children's Book Trust and other sources will be encouraged to provide and replenish non-curricular titles in regional languages and English to these physical libraries. Collaboration with NGOs that work in literacy will also be a part of this initiative. To inculcate financial literacy, financial sector regulators and organizations will be encouraged to provide age-appropriate reading material to these libraries.
Priority 2: Reaching the Last Mile
Prime
Minister
Vajpayee's
government
had
formed
the
Ministry
of
Tribal
Affairs
and
the
Department
of
Development
of
North-Eastern
Region.
To
provide
a
sharper
focus
to
the
objective
of
'reaching
the
last
mile',
our
government
has
formed
the
ministries
of
AYUSH,
Fisheries,
Animal
Husbandry
and
Dairying,
Skill
Development,
Jal
Shakti
and
Cooperation.
Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme
Building
on
the
success
of
the
Aspirational
Districts
Programme,
the
Government
has
recently
launched
the
Aspirational
Blocks
Programme
covering
500
blocks
for
saturation
of
essential
government
services
across
multiple
domains
such
as
health,
nutrition,
education,
agriculture,
water
resources,
financial
inclusion,
skill
development,
and
basic
infrastructure.
Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission
To improve socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. An amount of 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Mission in the next three years under the Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Tribes.
Eklavya Model Residential Schools
In the next three years, centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.
Water for Drought Prone Region
In the drought prone central region of Karnataka, central assistance of 5,300 crore will be given to Upper Bhadra Project to provide sustainable micro irrigation and filling up of surface tanks for drinking water.
PM Awas Yojana
The
outlay
for
PM
Awas
Yojana
is
being
enhanced
by
66
per
cent
to
over
79,000
crore.
Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (Bharat SHRI)
'Bharat
Shared
Repository
of
Inscriptions'
will
be
set
up
in
a
digital
epigraphy
museum,
with
digitization
of
one
lakh
ancient
inscriptions
in
the
first
stage.
Support for poor prisoners
For poor persons who are in prisons and unable to afford the penalty or the bail amount, required financial support will be provided.
Priority 3: Infrastructure & Investment
Investments in Infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment. After the subdued period of the pandemic, private investments are growing again. The Budget takes the lead once again to ramp up the virtuous cycle of investment and job creation.
Capital Investment as driver of growth and jobs
Capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP. This will be almost three times the outlay in 2019-20.
This substantial increase in recent years is central to the government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, crowd-in private investments, and provide a cushion against global headwinds.
Effective Capital Expenditure
The direct capital investment by the Centre is complemented by the provision made for creation of capital assets through Grants-in-Aid to States. The 'Effective Capital Expenditure' of the Centre is budgeted at 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5 per cent of GDP.
Support to State Governments for Capital InvestmentI have decided to continue the 50-year interest free loan to state governments for one more year to spur investment in infrastructure and to incentivize them for complementary policy actions, with a significantly enhanced outlay of 1.3 lakh crore.
Enhancing opportunities for private investment in Infrastructure
The newly established Infrastructure Finance Secretariat will assist all stakeholders for more private investment in infrastructure, including railways, roads, urban infrastructure and power, which are predominantly dependent on public resources.
Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure
The
Harmonized
Master
List
of
Infrastructure
will
be
reviewed
by
an
expert
committee
for
recommending
the
classification
and
financing
framework
suitable
for
Amrit
Kaal.
Railways
A capital outlay of 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways. This highest ever outlay is about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14.
Logistics
One hundred critical transport infrastructure projects, for last and first mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertilizer, and food grains sectors have been identified. They will be taken up on priority with investment of 75,000 crore, including 15,000 crore from private sources.
Regional Connectivity
Fifty additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing grounds will be revived for improving regional air connectivity.
Sustainable
Cities
of
Tomorrow
States and cities will be encouraged to undertake urban planning reforms and actions to transform our cities into 'sustainable cities of tomorrow'. This means efficient use of land resources, adequate resources for urban infrastructure, transit-oriented development, enhanced availability and affordability of urban land, and opportunities for all.
Making
Cities
ready
for
Municipal
Bonds
Through property tax governance reforms and ring-fencing user charges on urban infrastructure, cities will be incentivized to improve their credit worthiness for municipal bonds.
Urban
Infrastructure
Development
Fund
Like the RIDF, an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) will be established through use of priority sector lending shortfall. This will be managed by the National Housing Bank, and will be used by public agencies to create urban infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. States will be encouraged to leverage resources from the grants of the 15th Finance Commission, as well as existing schemes, to adopt appropriate user charges while accessing the UIDF. We expect to make
available 10,000 crore per annum for this purpose.
Urban Sanitation
All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent mechanical desludging of septic tanks and sewers to transition from manhole to machine-hole mode. Enhanced focus will be provided for scientific management of dry and wet waste.
Priority 4: Unleashing the Potential
"Good Governance is the key to a nation's progress. Our government is committed to providing a transparent and accountable administration which works for the betterment and welfare of the common citizen," said Hon'ble Prime Minister.
Mission Karmayogi
Under Mission Karmayogi, Centre, States and Union Territories are making and implementing capacity-building plans for civil servants. The government has also launched an integrated online training platform, iGOT Karmayogi, to provide continuous learning opportunities for lakhs of government employees to upgrade their skills and facilitate people-centric approach.
For enhancing ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced and more than 3,400 legal provisions have been decriminalized. For furthering the trust-based governance, we have introduced the Jan Vishwas Bill to amend 42 Central Acts. This Budget proposes a series of measures to unleash the potential of our economy.
Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence
For realizing the vision of "Make AI in India and Make AI work for India", three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set-up in top educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. This will galvanize an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in the field.
National Data Governance Policy
To unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymized data.
Simplification of Know Your Customer (KYC) process
The KYC process will be simplified adopting a 'risk-based' instead of 'one size fits all' approach. The financial sector regulators will also be encouraged to have a KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India.
One stop solution for identity and address updating
A one stop solution for reconciliation and updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various government agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity.
Common Business Identifier
For
the
business
establishments
required
to
have
a
Permanent
Account
Number
(PAN),
the
PAN
will
be
used
as
the
common
identifier
for
all
digital
systems
of
specified
government
agencies.
This
will
bring
ease
of
doing
business;
and
it
will
be
facilitated
through
a
legal
mandate.
Unified Filing Process
For
obviating
the
need
for
separate
submission
of
same
information
to
different
government
agencies,
a
system
of
'Unified
Filing
Process'
will
be
set-up.
Such
filing
of
information
or
return
in
simplified
forms
on
a
common
portal,
will
be
shared
with
other
agencies
as
per
filer's
choice.
Vivad se Vishwas I Relief for MSMEs
In
cases
of
failure
by
MSMEs
to
execute
contracts
during
the
Covid
period,
95
per
cent
of
the
forfeited
amount
relating
to
bid
or
performance
security,
will
be
returned
to
them
by
government
and
government
undertakings.
This
will
provide
relief
to
MSMEs.
Vivad se Vishwas II Settling Contractual Disputes
To settle contractual disputes of government and government undertakings, wherein arbitral award is under challenge in a court, a voluntary settlement scheme with standardized terms will be introduced. This will be done by offering graded settlement terms depending on pendency level of the dispute.
State Support Mission
The State Support Mission of NITI Aayog will be continued for three years for our collective efforts towards national priorities.
Result Based Financing
To better allocate scarce resources for competing development needs, the financing of select schemes will be changed, on a pilot basis, from 'input-based' to 'result-based'.
E-Courts
For efficient administration of justice, Phase-3 of the E-Courts project will be launched with an outlay of Rs 7,000 crore.
Fintech
Services
Fintech services in India have been facilitated by our digital public infrastructure including Aadhaar, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Video KYC, India Stack and UPI. To enable more Fintech innovative services, the scope of documents available in DigiLocker for individuals will be expanded.
Entity DigiLocker
An Entity DigiLocker will be set up for use by MSMEs, large business and charitable trusts. This will be towards storing and sharing documents online securely, whenever needed, with various authorities, regulators, banks and other business entities.
5G
Services
One hundred labs for developing applications using
5G services will be set up in engineering institutions to realise a new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential. The labs will cover, among others, applications such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems, and health care applications.
Lab Grown Diamonds
Lab Grown Diamonds (LGD) is a technology-and innovation-driven emerging sector with high employment potential. These environment-friendly diamonds which have optically and chemically the same properties as natural diamonds. To encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency, a research and development grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years.
To reduce the cost of production, a proposal to review the custom duty rate on LGD seeds will be indicated in Part B of the speech.
Priority 5: Green Growth
Hon'ble Prime Minister has given a vision for "LiFE", or Lifestyle for Environment, to spur a movement of environmentally conscious lifestyle. India is moving forward firmly for the 'panchamrit' and net-zero carbon emission by 2070 to usher in green industrial and economic transition. This Budget builds on our focus on green growth.
Green Hydrogen Mission
The recently launched National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of 19,700 crores, will facilitate transition of the economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and make the country assume technology and market leadership in this sunrise sector. Our target is to reach an annual production of 5 MMT by 2030.
Energy Transition
This Budget provides 35,000 crore for priority capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives, and energy security by Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
Energy Storage Projects
To steer the economy on the sustainable development path, Battery Energy Storage Systems with capacity of 4,000 MWH will be supported with Viability Gap Funding. A detailed framework for Pumped Storage Projects will also be formulated.
Renewable Energy Evacuation
The Inter-state transmission system for evacuation and grid integration of 13 GW renewable energy from Ladakh will be constructed with investment of 20,700 crore including central support of 8,300 crore.
Green Credit Programme
For
encouraging
behavioural
change,
a
Green
Credit
Programme
will
be
notified
under
the
Environment
(Protection)
Act.
This
will
incentivize
environmentally
sustainable
and
responsive
actions
by
companies,
individuals
and
local
bodies,
and
help
mobilize
additional
resources
for
such
activities.
PM-PRANAM
"PM
Programme
for
Restoration,
Awareness,
Nourishment
and
Amelioration
of
Mother
Earth" will
be
launched
to
incentivize
States
and
Union
Territories
to
promote
alternative
fertilizers
and
balanced
use
of
chemical
fertilizers.
GOBARdhan scheme
500
new
'waste
to
wealth'
plants
under
GOBARdhan
(Galvanizing
Organic
Bio-Agro
Resources
Dhan)
scheme
will
be
established
for
promoting
circular
economy.
These
will
include
200
compressed
biogas
(CBG)
plants,
including
75
plants
in
urban
areas,
and
300
community
or
cluster-based
plants
at
total
investment
of
10,000
crore.
I
will
refer
to
this
in
Part
B.
In
due
course,
a
5
per
cent
CBG
mandate
will
be
introduced
for
all
organizations
marketing
natural
and
bio
gas.
For
collection
of
bio-mass
and
distribution
of
bio-manure,
appropriate
fiscal
support
will
be
provided.
Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centres
Over the next 3 years, we will facilitate 1 crore farmers to adopt natural farming. For this, 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centres will be set-up, creating a national-level distributed micro-fertilizer and pesticide manufacturing network.
MISHTI
Building on India's success in afforestation, 'Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes', MISHTI, will be taken up for mangrove plantation along the coastline and on salt pan lands, wherever feasible, through convergence between MGNREGS, CAMPA Fund and other sources.
Amrit Dharohar
Wetlands
are
vital
ecosystems
which
sustain
biological
diversity.
In
his
latest
Mann
Ki
Baat,
the
Prime
Minister
said,
"Now
the
total
number
of
Ramsar
sites
in
our
country
has
increased
to
75.
Whereas,
before
2014,
there
were
only
26
" Local
communities
have
always
been
at
the
forefront
of
conservation
efforts.
The
government
will
promote
their
unique
conservation
values
through
Amrit
Dharohar,
a
scheme
that
will
be
implemented
over
the
next
three
years
to
encourage
optimal
use
of
wetlands,
and
enhance
bio-diversity,
carbon
stock,
eco-tourism opportunities and income generation for local communities.
Coastal Shipping
Coastal
shipping
will
be
promoted
as
the
energy
efficient
and
lower
cost
mode
of
transport,
both
for
passengers
and
freight,
through
PPP
mode
with
viability
gap
funding.
Vehicle Replacement
Replacing
old
polluting
vehicles
is
an
important
part
of
greening
our
economy.
In
furtherance
of
the
vehicle
scrapping
policy
mentioned
in
Budget
2021-22,
I
have
allocated
adequate
funds
to
scrap
old
vehicles
of
the
Central
Government.
States
will
also
be
supported
in
replacing
old
vehicles
and
ambulances.
Priority 6: Youth Power
To
empower
our
youth
and
help
the
'Amrit
Peedhi'
realize
their
dreams,
we
have
formulated
the
National
Education
Policy,
focused
on
skilling,
adopted
economic
policies
that
facilitate
job
creation
at
scale,
and
have
supported
business
opportunities.
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0
Pradhan
Mantri
Kaushal
Vikas
Yojana
4.0
will
be
launched
to
skill
lakhs
of
youth
within
the
next
three
years.
On-job
training,
industry
partnership,
and
alignment
of
courses
with
needs
of
industry
will
be
emphasized.
The
scheme
will
also
cover
new
age
courses
for
Industry
4.0
like
coding,
AI,
robotics,
mechatronics,
IOT,
3D
printing,
drones,
and
soft
skills.
To
skill
youth
for
international
opportunities,
30
Skill
India
International
Centres
will
be
set
up
across
different
States.
Skill India Digital Platform
The digital ecosystem for skilling will be further expanded with the launch of a unified Skill India Digital platform for: enabling demand-based formal skilling, linking with employers including MSMEs, and facilitating access to entrepreneurship schemes.
National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme
To
provide
stipend
support
to
47
lakh
youth
in
three
years,
Direct
Benefit
Transfer
under
a
pan-India
National
Apprenticeship
Promotion
Scheme
will
be
rolled
out.
Tourism
With an integrated and innovative approach, at least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode. In addition to aspects such as physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists' security, all the relevant aspects would be made available on an App to enhance tourist experience. Every destination would be developed as a complete package. The focus of development of tourism would be on domestic as well as foreign tourists.
Sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative. This was launched as an appeal by the Prime Minister to the middle class to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism. For integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits, the 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme' was also launched. Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, tourism infrastructure and amenities will also be facilitated in border villages.
Unity Mall
States will be encouraged to set up a Unity Mall in their state capital or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital for promotion and sale of their own ODOPs (one district, one product), GI products and other handicraft products, and for providing space for such products of all other States.
Priority
7:
Financial
Sector
Our reforms in the financial sector and innovative use of technology have led to financial inclusion at scale, better and faster service delivery, ease of access to credit and participation in financial markets. This Budget proposes to further these measures.
Credit Guarantee for MSMEs
Last
year,
I
proposed
revamping
of
the
credit
guarantee
scheme
for
MSMEs.
I
am
happy
to
announce
that
the
revamped
scheme
will
take
effect
from
1st
April
2023
through
infusion
of
9,000
crore
in
the
corpus.
This
will
enable
additional
collateral-free
guaranteed
credit
of
2
lakh
crore.
Further,
the
cost
of
the
credit
will
be
reduced
by
about
1
per
cent.
National Financial Information Registry
A national financial information registry will be set up to serve as the central repository of financial and ancillary information. This will facilitate efficient flow of credit, promote financial inclusion, and foster financial stability. A new legislative framework will govern this credit public infrastructure, and it will be designed in consultation with the RBI.
Financial Sector Regulations
To meet the needs of Amrit Kaal and to facilitate optimum regulation in the financial sector, public consultation, as necessary and feasible, will be brought to the process of regulation-making and issuing subsidiary directions.
To
simplify,
ease
and
reduce
cost
of
compliance,
financial
sector
regulators
will
be
requested
to
carry
out
a
comprehensive
review
of
existing
regulations.
For
this,
they
will
consider
suggestions
from
public
and
regulated
entities.
Time
limits
to
decide
the
applications
under
various
regulations
will
also
be
laid
down.
GIFT IFSC
To enhance business activities in GIFT IFSC, the following measures will be taken:
Delegating powers under the SEZ Act to IFSCA to avoid dual regulation,
Setting up a single window IT system for registration and approval from IFSCA, SEZ authorities, GSTN, RBI, SEBI and IRDAI,
Permitting acquisition financing by IFSC Banking Units of foreign banks,
Establishing a subsidiary of EXIM Bank for trade
re-financing,
Amending IFSCA Act for statutory provisions for arbitration, ancillary services, and avoiding dual regulation under SEZ Act, and
Recognizing offshore derivative instruments as valid contracts.
Data Embassy
For countries looking for digital continuity solutions, we will facilitate setting up of their Data Embassies in GIFT IFSC.
Improving Governance and Investor Protection in Banking Sector
To improve bank governance and enhance investors' protection, certain amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, the Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India Act are proposed.
Capacity Building in Securities Market
To build capacity of functionaries and professionals in the securities market, SEBI will be empowered to develop, regulate, maintain and enforce norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets and to recognize award of degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Central Data Processing Centre
A Central Processing Centre will be setup for faster response to companies through centralized handling of various forms filed with field offices under the Companies Act.
Reclaiming of shares and dividends
For
investors
to
reclaim
unclaimed
shares
and
unpaid
dividends
from
the
Investor
Education
and
Protection
Fund
Authority
with
ease,
an
integrated
IT
portal
will
be
established.
Digital Payments
Digital
payments
continue
to
find
wide
acceptance.
In
2022,
they
show
increase
of
76
per
cent
in
transactions
and 91 per cent in value. Fiscal support for this digital public infrastructure will continue in 2023-24.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Mahila Samman Bachat Patra
For
commemorating
Azadi
Ka
Amrit
Mahotsav,
a
one-time
new
small
savings
scheme,
Mahila
Samman
Savings
Certificate,
will
be
made
available
for
a
two-year
period
up
to
March
2025.
This
will
offer
deposit
facility
upto
2
lakh
in
the
name
of
women
or
girls
for
a
tenor
of
2
years
at
fixed
interest
rate
of
7.5
per
cent
with
partial
withdrawal
option.
Senior Citizens
The maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme will be enhanced from 15 lakh to 30 lakh.
The
maximum
deposit
limit
for
Monthly
Income
Account
Scheme
will
be
enhanced
from
4.5
lakh
to
9
lakh
for
single
account
and
from
9
lakh
to
15
lakh
for
joint
account.
Fiscal Management
Fifty-year interest free loan to States
The entire fifty-year loan to states has to be spent on capital expenditure within 2023-24. Most of this will be at the discretion of states, but a part will be conditional on states increasing their actual capital expenditure. Parts of the outlay will also be linked to, or allocated for, the following purposes:
Scrapping old government vehicles,
Urban planning reforms and actions,
Financing reforms in urban local bodies to make them creditworthy for municipal bonds,
Housing for police personnel above or as part of police stations,
Constructing Unity Malls,
Children and adolescents' libraries and digital infrastructure, and
State share of capital expenditure of central schemes.
Fiscal Deficit of States
States
will
be
allowed
a
fiscal
deficit
of
3.5
per
cent
of
GSDP
of
which
0.5
per
cent
will
be
tied
to
power
sector
reforms.
Revised Estimates 2022-23
The
Revised
Estimate
of
the
total
receipts
other
than
borrowings
is
24.3 lakh crore, of which the net tax receipts
are 20.9 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is
41.9 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about 7.3 lakh crore.
The Revised Estimate of the fiscal deficit is 6.4 per cent of GDP, adhering to the Budget Estimate.
Budget Estimates 2023-24
Coming to 2023-24, the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at 27.2 lakh crore and 45 lakh crore respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at 23.3 lakh crore.
The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 5.9 per cent of GDP. In my Budget Speech for 2021-22, I had announced that we plan to continue the path of fiscal consolidation, reaching a fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period. We have adhered to this path, and I reiterate my intention to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.
To
finance
the
fiscal
deficit
in
2023-24,
the
net
market
borrowings
from
dated
securities
are
estimated
at
11.8
lakh
crore.
The
balance
financing
is
expected
to
come
from
small
savings
and
other
sources.
The
gross
market
borrowings
are
estimated
at
15.4
lakh
crore.
I will, now, move to Part B.
PART B
Indirect Taxes
My indirect tax proposals aim to promote exports, boost domestic manufacturing, enhance domestic value addition, encourage green energy and mobility.
A
simplified
tax
structure
with
fewer
tax
rates
helps
in
reducing
compliance
burden
and
improving
tax
administration.
I
propose
to
reduce
the
number
of
basic
customs
duty
rates
on
goods,
other
than
textiles
and
agriculture,
from
21
to
13.
As
a
result,
there
are
minor
changes
in
the
basic
custom
duties,
cesses
and
surcharges
on
some
items
including
toys,
bicycles,
automobiles
and
naphtha.
Green Mobility
To
avoid
cascading
of
taxes
on
blended
compressed
natural
gas,
I
propose
to
exempt
excise
duty
on
GST-paid
compressed
bio
gas
contained
in
it.
To
further
provide
impetus
to
green
mobility,
customs
duty
exemption
is
being
extended
to
import
of
capital
goods
and
machinery
required
for
manufacture
of
lithium-ion
cells
for
batteries
used
in
electric
vehicles.
Electronics
As a result of various initiatives of the Government, including the Phased Manufacturing programme, mobile phone production in India has increased from 5.8 crore units valued at about 18,900 crore in 2014-15 to 31 crore units valued at over 2,75,000 crore in the last financial year. To further deepen domestic value addition in manufacture of mobile phones, I propose to provide relief in customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs like camera lens and continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year.. Similarly, to promote value addition in manufacture of televisions, I propose to reduce the basic customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 per cent.
Electrical
To rectify inversion of duty structure and encourage manufacturing of electric kitchen chimneys, the basic customs duty on electric kitchen chimney is being increased from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent and that on heat coils for these is proposed to be reduced from 20 per cent to 15 per cent.
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Denatured ethyl alcohol is used in chemical industry.
I propose to exempt basic customs duty on it. This will also support the Ethanol Blending Programme and facilitate our endeavour for energy transition. Basic customs duty is also being reduced on acid grade fluorspar from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent to make the domestic fluorochemicals industry competitive. Further, the basic customs duty on crude glycerin for use in manufacture of epicholorhydrin is proposed to be reduced from 7.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.
Marine products
In
the
last
financial
year,
marine
products
recorded
the
highest
export
growth
benefitting
farmers
in
the
coastal
states
of
the
country.
To
further
enhance
the
export
competitiveness
of
marine
products,
particularly
shrimps,
duty
is
being
reduced
on
key
inputs
for
domestic
manufacture
of
shrimp
feed.
Lab Grown Diamonds
India
is
a
global
leader
in
cutting
and
polishing
of
natural
diamonds,
contributing
about
three-fourths
of
the
global
turnover
by
value.
With
the
depletion
in
deposits
of
natural
diamonds,
the
industry
is
moving
towards
Lab
Grown
Diamonds
(LGDs)
and
it
holds
huge
promise.
To
seize
this
opportunity,
I
propose
to
reduce
basic
customs
duty
on
seeds
used
in
their
manufacture.
Precious Metals
Customs
Duties
on
dore
and
bars
of
gold
and
platinum
were
increased
earlier
this
fiscal.
I
now
propose
to
increase
the
duties
on
articles
made
therefrom
to
enhance
the
duty
differential.
I
also
propose
to
increase
the
import
duty
on
silver
dore,
bars
and
articles
to
align
them
with
that
on
gold
and
platinum.
Metals
To facilitate availability of raw materials for the steel sector, exemption from Basic Customs Duty on raw materials for manufacture of CRGO Steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathode is being continued.
Similarly,
the
concessional
BCD
of
2.5
per
cent
on
copper
scrap
is
also
being
continued
to
ensure
the
availability
of
raw
materials
for
secondary
copper
producers
who
are
mainly
in
the
MSME
sector.
Compounded Rubber
The
basic
customs
duty
rate
on
compounded
rubber
is
being
increased
from
10
per
cent
to
'25
per
cent
or
30/kg
whichever
is
lower',
at
par
with
that
on
natural
rubber
other
than
latex,
to
curb
circumvention
of
duty.
Cigarettes
National
Calamity
Contingent
Duty
(NCCD)
on
specified
cigarettes
was
last
revised
three
years
ago.
This
is
proposed
to
be
revised
upwards
by
about
16
per
cent.
Direct Taxes
I now come to my direct tax proposals. These proposals aim to maintain continuity and stability of taxation, further simplify and rationalise various provisions to reduce the compliance burden, promote the entrepreneurial spirit and provide tax relief to citizens.
It
has
been
the
constant
endeavour
of
the
Income
Tax
Department
to
improve
Tax
Payers
Services
by
making
compliance
easy
and
smooth.
Our
tax
payers'
portal
received
a
maximum
of
72
lakh
returns
in
a
day;
processed
more
than
6.5
crore
returns
this
year;
average
processing
period
reduced
from
93
days
in
financial
year
13-14
to
16
days
now;
and 45 per cent of the returns were processed within 24 hours. We intend to further improve this, roll out a next-generation Common IT Return Form for tax payer convenience, and also plan to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism.
MSMEs and Professionals
MSMEs
are
growth
engines
of
our
economy.
Micro
enterprises
with
turnover
up
to
Rs
2
crore
and
certain
professionals
with
turnover
of
up
to
Rs 50 lakh can avail the benefit of presumptive taxation. I propose to provide enhanced limits of Rs 3 crore and Rs 75 lakh respectively, to the tax payers whose cash receipts are no more than 5 per cent. Moreover, to support MSMEs in timely receipt of payments, I propose to allow deduction for expenditure incurred on payments made to them only when payment is actually made.
Cooperation
Cooperation is a value to be cherished. In realizing our Prime Minister's goal of "Sahkar se Samriddhi", and his resolve to "connect the spirit of cooperation with the spirit of Amrit Kaal", in addition to the measures proposed in Part A, I have a slew of proposals for the co-operative sector.
First,
new
co-operatives
that
commence
manufacturing
activities
till
31.3.2024
shall
get
the
benefit
of
a
lower
tax
rate
of
15
per
cent,
as
is
presently
available
to
new
manufacturing
companies.
Secondly, I propose to provide an opportunity to sugar co-operatives to claim payments made to sugarcane farmers for the period prior to assessment year 2016-17 as expenditure. This is expected to provide them with a relief of almost 10,000 crore.
Thirdly, I am providing a higher limit of 2 lakh per member for cash deposits to and loans in cash by Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies (PACS) and Primary Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (PCARDBs).
Similarly,
a
higher
limit
of
3
crore
for
TDS
on
cash
withdrawal
is
being
provided
to
co-operative
societies.
Start-Ups
Entrepreneurship
is
vital
for
a
country's
economic
development.
We
have
taken
a
number
of
measures
for
start-ups
and
they
have
borne
results.
India
is
now
the
third
largest
ecosystem
for
start-ups
globally,
and
ranks
second
in
innovation
quality
among
middle-income
countries.
I
propose
to
extend
the
date
of
incorporation
for
income
tax
benefits
to
start-ups
from
31.03.23
to
31.3.24.
I
further
propose
to
provide
the
benefit
of
carry
forward
of
losses
on
change
of
shareholding
of
start-ups
from
seven
years
of
incorporation
to
ten
years.
Appeals
To reduce the pendency of appeals at Commissioner level, I propose to deploy about 100 Joint Commissioners for disposal of small appeals. We shall also be more selective in taking up cases for scrutiny of returns already received this year.
Better targeting of tax concessions
For better targeting of tax concessions and exemptions,
I propose to cap deduction from capital gains on investment in residential house under sections 54 and 54F to 10 crore. Another proposal with similar intent is to limit income tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value.
Rationalisation
There are a number of proposals relating to rationalisation and simplification. Income of authorities, boards and commissions set up by statutes of the Union or State for the purpose of housing, development of cities, towns and villages, and regulating, or regulating and developing an activity or matter, is proposed to be exempted from income tax. Other major measures in this direction are:
Removing the minimum threshold of 10,000/- for TDS and clarifying taxability relating to online gaming;
Not treating conversion of gold into electronic gold receipt and vice versa as capital gain;
Reducing the TDS rate from 30 per cent to 20 per cent on taxable portion of EPF withdrawal in non-PAN cases; and
Taxation on income from Market Linked Debentures.
Others
Other major proposals in the Finance Bill relate to the following:
Extension of period of tax benefits to funds relocating to IFSC, GIFT City till 31.03.2025;
Decriminalisation under section 276A of the Income Tax Act;
Allowing carry forward of losses on strategic disinvestment including that of IDBI Bank; and
Providing EEE status to Agniveer Fund.
Personal Income Tax
Now, I come to what everyone is waiting for -- personal income tax. I have five major announcements to make in this regard. These primarily benefit our hard-working middle class.
The first one concerns rebate. Currently, those with income up to
5 lakh do not pay any income tax in both old and new tax regimes. I propose to increase the rebate limit to 7 lakh in the new tax regime. Thus, persons in the new tax regime, with income up to 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax.
The second proposal relates to middle-class individuals.
I had introduced, in the year 2020, the new personal income tax regime with six income slabs starting from 2.5 lakh. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to five and increasing the tax exemption limit to 3 lakh. The new tax rates are:
0-3 lakh Nil
3-6 lakh 5 per cent
6-9 lakh 10 per cent
9-12 lakh 15 per cent
12-15 lakh 20 per cent
Above 15 lakh 30 per cent
This will provide major relief to all tax payers in the new regime. An individual with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will be required to pay only
Rs 45,000/-. This is only 5 per cent of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25 per cent on what he or she is required to pay now, ie, Rs 60,000/-. Similarly, an individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only
Rs 1.5 lakh or 10 per cent of his or her income, a reduction of 20 per cent from the existing liability of Rs 1,87,500/.
My third proposal is for the salaried class and the pensioners including family pensioners, for whom I propose to extend the benefit of standard deduction to the new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500.
My fourth announcement in personal income tax is regarding the highest tax rate which in our country is 42.74 per cent. This is among the highest in the world. I propose to reduce the highest surcharge rate from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in the new tax regime. This would result in reduction of the maximum tax rate to 39 per cent.
Lastly, the limit of 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees was last fixed in the year 2002, when the highest basic pay in the government was 30,000/- pm. In line with the increase in government salaries, I am proposing to increase this limit to 25 lakh.
We are also making the new income tax regime as the default tax regime. However, citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime.
Apart from these, I am also making some other changes as given in the annexure.
As a result of these proposals, revenue of about 38,000 crore
37,000 crore in direct taxes and 1,000 crore in indirect taxes will be forgone while revenue of about 3,000 crore will be additionally mobilized. Thus, the total revenue forgone is about 35,000 crore annually.
Speaker Sir, with these words, I commend the Budget to this august House.