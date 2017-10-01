Underwater exploration to study if Ram Setu is man-made from December

An underwater archaeological study on the origin of Ram Setu is likely to take off in December with Indian archaeological exploration experts on whether it was natural or a man-made structure.

The event is scheduled to discuss the modalities with their Sri Lankan counterparts on the sidelines of the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) event on October 2-5 in Tanzania.

However, this will be a first of its kind of project as no underwater exploration has so far been done to find out whether Ram Setu or the Adam's Bridge is a myth or artificial phenomenon. Before the pilot project which will start begin in October, the researchers will be trained for two months on how to undertake the study.

While there are geological theories on its natural formation, the structure has its own mythological connect as a large number of Hindus believe that it was a bridge built by Lord Rama and his disciples to cross the ocean.

Also known as Adam's Bridge, Ram Setu runs from Pamban Island near Rameshwaram in south India to Mannar Island off the northern coast of Sri Lanka.

Ram Setu was at the centre of a controversy since the Sethusamudram shipping canal project was planned by the UPA government, requiring dredging in the area.

Based on images from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Sri Lankan authorities had contended that Ram Setu is a man-made bridge of limestones. NASA, however, distanced itself from the controversy.

OneIndia News