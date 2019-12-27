'Understand the chronology': Priyanka takes dig at Amit Shah over NRC remarks

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on home minister Amit Shah saying that "youngistan will not budge".

"Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a 'fool' but youngistan will not budge," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks comes amid nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law that fast-tracks citizenship for Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Hindus, Christians, Paris who fled religious persecution from neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Massive protests erupted across the nation after a crackdown on the students of the Jamia Millia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University for protesting against the new legislation. Violent protests are being reported from various parts of the country including national capital and Uttar Pradesh.