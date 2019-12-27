  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Understand the chronology': Priyanka takes dig at Amit Shah over NRC remarks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on home minister Amit Shah saying that "youngistan will not budge".

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    "Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a 'fool' but youngistan will not budge," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

    Priyanka Gandhi's remarks comes amid nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law that fast-tracks citizenship for Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Hindus, Christians, Paris who fled religious persecution from neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

    Massive protests erupted across the nation after a crackdown on the students of the Jamia Millia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University for protesting against the new legislation. Violent protests are being reported from various parts of the country including national capital and Uttar Pradesh.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 19:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue