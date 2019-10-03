Uncertainty looms large as schools open in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: Even as schools in Jammu and Kashmir are set to open, there prevails a huge amount of certainty in several parts. The authorities had said that the all schools would open on Thursday.

In the districts of Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama, both the private and government schools remained shut. Most parents are not willing to send their children to school as a lot of uncertainty prevails.

The administration had announced that all schools in Jammu and Kashmir would open on October 3. The administration had also said that the colleges would open on October 9.

All schools in Jammu and Kashmir to open on October 3

During a meeting chaired by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Basheer Ahmed Khan, a directive was issued to all deputy commissioners and officers to ensure that all educational institutions up to higher secondary level and colleges be re-opened. Schools and colleges have remained shut since August 5, the day the Centre announced that Article 370 was being abrogated.

Further, it was also informed that the medical and dental colleges were functioning smoothly and students faced no inconvenience while appearing for the exams.