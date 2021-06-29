YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UN study claims India at No 10 on Global Cyber Security Index; Pakistan at 79

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 29: In a recent development, India is now ranked at No 10 at the Global Cyber Security Index, up from No 47 in 2019, as per a study by the United Nations. According to the study, the same index ranks China at No 33 and Pakistan at No 79.

    Cyber security

    Addressing the UNSC debate on International Peace and Cyber Security, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said digital gaps amongst nations create an unsustainable environment in the cyber domain. He added that growing digital reliance in post-COVID era has exposed digital disparities which must be bridged through capacity building.

    No meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu; Rahul Gandhi leaves residence to 10 JanpathNo meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu; Rahul Gandhi leaves residence to 10 Janpath

    The foreign secretary further called on UNSC member states to tackle implications of terrorist exploitation of cyber domain more strategically.

    "There's a sophisticated use of cyberspace by terrorists to broaden their propaganda and incite hatred. As a victim of terrorism, India has always emphasized the need for Member States to tackle implications of terrorist exploitation of cyber domain more strategically," he said.

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india united states cyber security

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 19:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X