UN study claims India at No 10 on Global Cyber Security Index; Pakistan at 79

New Delhi, June 29: In a recent development, India is now ranked at No 10 at the Global Cyber Security Index, up from No 47 in 2019, as per a study by the United Nations. According to the study, the same index ranks China at No 33 and Pakistan at No 79.

Addressing the UNSC debate on International Peace and Cyber Security, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said digital gaps amongst nations create an unsustainable environment in the cyber domain. He added that growing digital reliance in post-COVID era has exposed digital disparities which must be bridged through capacity building.

The foreign secretary further called on UNSC member states to tackle implications of terrorist exploitation of cyber domain more strategically.

"There's a sophisticated use of cyberspace by terrorists to broaden their propaganda and incite hatred. As a victim of terrorism, India has always emphasized the need for Member States to tackle implications of terrorist exploitation of cyber domain more strategically," he said.

