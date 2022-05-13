We are defending our motherland: Putin on military action in Ukraine

Ukraine war: Indian Embassy to resume operation in Kyiv

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 13: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv from May 17.

The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March 2022.

"The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv with effect from May 17," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The decision to resume operation of the embassy from Kyiv came amid decisions by several Western powers to reopen their missions in the Ukrainian capital.

India relocated the embassy after bringing back over 20,000 of its nationals from across Ukraine under its evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched on February 26 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

India had decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country, including the Russian military offensive around Kyiv.

The last big group of students from the besieged town of Sumy were flown back to India, after being seen off on trains to Poland by Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy.