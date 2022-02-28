YouTube
    Ukraine-Russia peace talks ends: Highlights in 5 points

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting between Moscow and its smaller neighbour concluded with no immediate agreements.

    An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says talks with Ukrainian officials lasted nearly five hours.

    Vladimir Medinsky headed the Russian delegation in Belarus. He said the two sides "found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen." Another round of talks was agreed to, Medinsky said.

    Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave few details except to say that the talks, held near the Ukraine-Belarus border, were focused on a possible cease-fire and that a second round could take place "in the near future."

    "The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border, there is an agreement to that effect," Medinsky said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 23:41 [IST]
