YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Ukraine returnees allowed to study in foreign universities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Indian medical students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine will now be allowed to relocate to universities in other countries and complete their studies.

    Considering the special circumstances, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has agreed to recognise the academic mobility programme offered by Ukraine to allow such students to complete their education as the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university only, news agency PTI reported.

    Ukraine returnees allowed to study in foreign universities

    According to the NMC Act, students studying in foreign medical colleges are required to complete their education and obtain a degree from a single university only.

    The public notice issued by NMC on Tuesday said the mobility program offered by Ukraine has been considered in the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs, wherein it was intimated that the academic mobility program is a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally.

    However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university, the official notice from NMC read.

    "The Commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled," the public notice said.

    Comments

    More UNIVERSITIES News  

    Read more about:

    relocate universities studies

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 6:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X