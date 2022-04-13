YouTube
    UGC allows students to pursue two degrees at the same time

    New Delhi, Apr 13: University Grant Commission (UGC) is going to allow students to pursue two full time degree programmes simultaneously.

    UGC allows students to pursue two degrees at the same time

    This was announced by UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar in a virtual meeting with media yesterday. He said, students can pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in a physical mode either from same university or different universities.

    Prof Kumar said, students can also pursue two academic programme in online mode simultaneously. He said, this will empower the students to acquire new knowledge and provide them flexibility.

    Prof. Jagadesh Kumar said, several component of the National Education Policy have been implemented across the country and UGC is trying to provide flexibility under the National Education Policy. The UGC Chairman said, guidelines in this regard will come into effect soon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 14:29 [IST]
