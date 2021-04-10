Ugadi 2021 date, time, significance, celebrations and other details

When is Ugadi 2021celebrated

Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. It is also the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Ugadi also signals the end of winter and start of the harvest season.

Chandramana Ugadi 2021 Date & Muhurat Timings:

Pratipada Tithi Starts = 7:59 AM on 12-April-2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends = 10:16 AM on 13-April-2021

History of Ugadi:

Lord Shiva had cursed Lord Brahma that he will not be worshipped ever but in Andhra Pradesh, so the festival of Ugadi is specifically celebrated in honor of Lord Brahma. As per the ancient tales, it is believed that Lord Vishnu had taken the form of Matsya. On the day of Ugadi people clean their house and the nearby area and decorate the entrance of their house with mango leaves. And also people buy new clothes for themselves and for family members.

Preparations

Homes are cleaned and often whitewashed or given a new coat of paint. Shopping for the festival is enthusiastically done. New clothes, appliances and other things are purchased and kept for the big day.

How is Ugadi celebrated?

The front of houses are washed and cow dung paste is applied. On the big day people awaken at the crack of dawn and have a ritualistic bath with sesame oil, fragrant materials and water. Even Murtis of Devtas are bathed with oil on this day.

Doorways of homes, shops, temples and other structures are decorated with mango leaves and flowers. A traditional Rangoli is made in front of homes.

After that a dish known as ‘Bevu Bela' (a mix of bitter Neem leaves and Jaggery) is partaken of. The day is spent in visiting temples, meeting family and friends and of course accompanied with feasting.