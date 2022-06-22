Uddhav Thackeray vacates CM residence, headed to Matoshree

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jun 22: Facing rebellion within his party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night moved from his official residence in south Mumbai to family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

    Uddhav Thackeray starts vacating Varsha

    The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence, for Matoshree, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago, showed no signs of ebbing.

    Shiv Sena leaders like Neelam Gorhe and Chandrakant Khaire were present at 'Varsha' when Thackeray was leaving the official residence.

    Party workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members at around 9.50 pm.

    Earlier, bags containing his personal belongings were seen being loaded in cars.

    During a 'Facebook Live' session in the evening, Thackeray had said he will be leaving 'Varsha' and residing at 'Matoshree'. Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, had moved to 'Varsha' after becoming the chief minister in November 2019.

    However, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted Thackeray will not resign following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs, and maintained the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will prove its majority in the Assembly if required.

    The NCP and the Congress are also part of the MVA.

    UDDHAV THACKERAY  

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray maharashtra political crisis

    X