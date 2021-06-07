Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi in Delhi tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 07: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, with the focus likely on the COVID-19 situation in the state and maratha reservation.

"A delegation of Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet PM Modi in Delhi tomorrow. They will discuss issues like Maratha reservation, OBC reservation and cyclone relief," said State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Maharashtra has witnessed a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases and deaths over the past few weeks; the state - the worst-affected with nearly 60 lakh cases overall - has seen its active caseload fall from a high of over seven lakh in end-April to less than 1.9 lakh today.

Maharashtra has announced a five level unlock plan beginning Monday, which will be based on Covid positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in the state.

For the level 1, category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, can open up completely, as per the state government's directive.

In level 2, Cities and areas having less than 5 per cent positivity and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25 and 40 per cent will come under this category.

For level 3, cities and areas with positivity between 5 per cent and 10 per cent, or oxygenated bed occupancy more than 40 per cent will fall in the category.

For level 4, areas having positivity between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, or having oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 60 per cent come under this.

In level 5, with positivity rate of more than 20 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy less than 75 per cent, there will be no movement except for essential work and medical emergency. Shops dealing in essential items will be open till 4 pm. Malls, restaurants and theatres will remain closed. Home delivery of food from restaurants will be allowed in these areas. However, there shall be absolutely no social or public gatherings.

Last month, Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 16:45 [IST]