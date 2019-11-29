Uddhav Thackeray likely to face floor test tomorrow

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 29: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance likely to face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

    The floor test is "most likey" to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI. Governor BK Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

    File photo of Uddhav Thackeray
    Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.

    Modi must co-operate with younger brother Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena

    Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
