Uber is available in these cities from today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: Uber has confirmed that it would start operations from today in select regions. If you must travel, Uber is ready to serve residents in these zones rom Monday. The riders will be notified with further information and the status of cities through the app, Uber has said.

In green zones, Uber has recommended that not more than two riders should travel in a single ride at a time besides the driver. Also none should sit next to the driver at the time of a ride.

Uber allowed in green zones: Cuttack, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Silvassa and Daman.

Uber allowed in orange zones: Amritsar, Gurgaon, Panchkula, Tiruchirapalli, Asansol, Hubli, Prayagraj, Udaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Kozhikode, Puducherry, Vapi, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Rajkot, Vishakhapatnam, Dehradun, Mehsana, Rohtak, Durgapur, Mohali, Thiruvananthapuram, Ghaziabad, Nadiad and Thrissur.

Uber has said that it would not operate in red zones.

Uber essential is allowed in: Bangalore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ludhiana. UberMedic is available in Delhi. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jamshedpur, Surat, Guwahati.

Uber safety guidelines:

If you're sick, please stay home.

Wash your hands with soap or use a sanitizer before and after every ride.

It's mandatory to wear a face mask/ covering during an Uber ride. If you sneeze or cough, do so into your elbow or a tissue.

You can either open the windows for ventilation or ask your driver to switch on the A/C in the fresh air mode only.

Whenever possible, please use digital payments.

Please handle your personal luggage and belongings yourself.

As directed by the government, senior citizens over 65 years of age, persons with existing ailments (comorbidities), pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 should stay home, except for essential requirements.

Drivers and riders can cancel trips if they don't feel comfortable due to safety reasons. In such cases, Uber will provide a full refund of cancellation charges, if the rider submits a cancellation request through the app.